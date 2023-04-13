Mitch McConnell announces plans to return to Senate after suffering injuries in fall

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday announced plans to return to the Senate.

McConnell, who last month suffered injuries in a fall that required hospitalization, will return to the Senate on Monday, he tweeted.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” McConnell said.

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized for six days for injuries he suffered in fall at a Washington DC hotel where he was attending a private dinner.

He was discharged from George Washington University Hospital March 13.

The fall occurred at around 9 p.m. March 8 at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue.

His absence fueled speculation that he was considering retirement.