'New York hates you': Trump motorcade gets hostile greeting in NYC
Former President Donald Trump, seen here at a UFC event in Miami, is facing 34 felony counts in New York (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump's motorcade arrived in New York City on Thursday to chants of "New York hates you."

Trump had traveled to New York to participate in a deposition after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him for what was called "staggering" business fraud.

A video of the greeting by protesters gathered at the Attorney General's office in downtown Manhattan showed them chanting "New York hates you" as the former president's motorcade arrived.

Watch the video at this link.

