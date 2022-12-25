‘Stunning revelation’ calls Mitch McConnell’s impeachment vote into question: Dem strategist

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi described a recent Politico report as a “stunning revelation.”



On Saturday, the publication reported that “two days after pro-Donald Trump rioters attacked the Capitol, then-national security adviser Robert O’Brien got a call from Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and an aide who asked him to look into something he’d been hearing: retired military personnel sympathetic to Donald Trump might be preparing to prevent Joe Biden’s inauguration.”

The call was described in testimony to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Politico added that the “extraordinary conversation underscored the intense fears and instability that gripped Washington in the two weeks between the Jan. 6 assault and Biden’s ascension to the presidency.”

“It speaks to what not only we saw and suspected that Mitch McConnell was clearly much more concerned at the time,” Amandi said on MSNBC.

“But I think that detail calls into question why Mitch McConnell when he had the opportunity to vote to convicted Donald Trump and in essence maybe do some of the work of that we are seeing coming out of these committee reports, which would have barred him from seeking public office again, why he didn’t take advantage of that opportunity when the moment was there in the immediate aftermath of January 6.”

