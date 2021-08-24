Mitch McConnell still being flooded with cash from corporate donors  despite their vows to pull their support: report

According to a report from the New Republic, large corporate donors to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have failed to announce they will stop funneling donations to him despite making a public show of calling on him to help pass a bill that would secure the right to vote for Americans that he opposes.

At issue is H.R. 4, also known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is expected to pass the House this week before heading to the Senate.

Following the January 6th Capitol insurrection, multiple corporations announced they would be reviewing withholding donations to lawmakers who opposed democratic norms, but that seems to have fallen by the wayside as a major voting rights bill looms.



As the New Republic reports, "Earlier this month, more than 150 companies signed an open letter calling on Congress 'to restore the protections of the Voting Rights Act, removing barriers to voting and building the truly representative 21st century democracy our country deserves," however McConnell has called the bill "unnecessary," adding, "There's no threat to the voting rights law. It's against the law to discriminate in voting on the basis of race already."

Among the signatories to the letter are some of McConnell's biggest funders.

"New research shared exclusively with The New Republic by Accountable.US, a left-leaning advocacy group, shows that the political arms of 16 of the letter's signatories—including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft—have donated a total of $536,750 to McConnell's campaign committees and leadership PACs," the report states before adding, "Microsoft's PAC has given the most to McConnell, totaling $126,000 in donations to his Senate committees and one of his leadership PACs since 1999. Google's PAC has donated the second highest amount to McConnell, $79,000 since 2006, including a donation of $5,000 to the Bluegrass Committee in March this year. Facebook, Amazon, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Intel, PepsiCo, and Target have all given $30,000 or more to McConnell."

The report goes on to note, "Research by Accountable.US also found that seven firms among the signatories are affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which opposed the Democrats' For the People Act, a sweeping elections and campaign finance reform bill that was blocked in the Senate in June. "

According to Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig, "If corporations truly value the right to vote, they can't be complicit as the organizations and lawmakers they support try to deny this fundamental right to millions of Americans, particularly the disabled and communities of color."

