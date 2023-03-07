'A mistake': Mitch McConnell tears into Tucker Carlson's 'depiction' of the Capitol riot
C-SPAN/screen grab

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday he opposed the way Fox News host Tucker Carlson depicted the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlson aired the first part of his series on the Capitol attacks on Monday after being given thousands of hours of footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th," McConnell said while holding a letter from U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

"My concern is how it was depicted," McConnell told CNN's Manu Raju. "Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6th. So that's my reaction to it. It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks."

In his letter, Manger said Carlson's program "was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack."

"The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments," he explained.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

