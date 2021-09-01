McConnell tells Republicans to stop pushing impeachment: 'The president's not going to be removed from office'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaking at CPAC 2011 (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is growing tired with far-right Republicans who are making noise about impeaching Joe Biden despite the fact Democrats control both houses of Congress.
"Look, there isn't going to be an impeachment, but I think we have a good chance of winning that election next year," McConnell said in Kentucky.
"The president's not going to be removed from office," he noted. "There's a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate."
Some of the most extreme new members have Congress have been pushing for impeachment.
Thank you to @Miller_Congress @DrPaulGosar @DHarshbargerTN1 @RepJeffDuncan and @RepBobGood for cosponsoring my impe… https://t.co/WaDR0kQtVf— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1630528782.0
"I have legislation to IMPEACH both Biden and Harris. And Nancy Pelosi can follow them out the freaking door." Rep… https://t.co/N37kcAAWcL— Glenn Beck (@Glenn Beck) 1630447201.0
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is also pushing impeachment.
IMPEACH HIM! Joe Biden asked the President of Afghanistan to LIE! In the transcript, Biden told Ghani to say tha… https://t.co/gM0qjihhjq— Kayleigh McEnany (@Kayleigh McEnany) 1630524975.0
McConnell, in Kentucky, pours cold water on GOP calls for Biden's ouster: "The president's not going to be removed… https://t.co/HbEN7La8q1— Andrew Solender (@Andrew Solender) 1630516001.0