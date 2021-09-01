McConnell tells Republicans to stop pushing impeachment: 'The president's not going to be removed from office'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is growing tired with far-right Republicans who are making noise about impeaching Joe Biden despite the fact Democrats control both houses of Congress.

"Look, there isn't going to be an impeachment, but I think we have a good chance of winning that election next year," McConnell said in Kentucky.

"The president's not going to be removed from office," he noted. "There's a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate."

Some of the most extreme new members have Congress have been pushing for impeachment.





Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is also pushing impeachment.

Watch: