Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao recently testified before Jan. 6 committee: CNN

The wife of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has testified before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and is in talks with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, multiple sources tell CNN. Chao and DeVos, both members of former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power," CNN reported on Thursday.

Cooperation by Cabinet secretaries comes against the backdrop of Trump searching for the purported mole who flipped on him, resulting in a search warrant being issued for Mar-a-Lago.

"Additionally, sources tell CNN the committee is still negotiating terms for a potential interview with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Given the classified nature of Ratcliffe’s former role, there are unique issues the two sides have to work out, the sources said. At least nine Cabinet-level officials who were still in their roles on January 6 are known to have cooperated with or are engaging with the committee," CNN reported.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the select committee on Tuesday.

"Like Pompeo, DeVos and Chao are known to have explored the idea of possibly removing Trump from power via the 25th Amendment in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 attack," CNN reported. "Multiple former Cabinet officials who have been interviewed by the committee were asked about the 25th Amendment, according to numerous sources familiar with the investigation. But the panel still appears to be seeking information about those discussions following January 6."