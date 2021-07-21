Mitch McConnell pleads with Trump supporters to get vaccinated -- and they bombard him with rage
Mitch McConnell (Screen Capture)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday issued an urgent plea to Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, McConnell encouraged people to "get vaccinated" and added that "these shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we're gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year."

McConnell, unlike some of his Senate Republican colleagues, has consistently advocated for Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

However, McConnell's plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears if his Twitter replies are any indication, as supporters of former President Donald Trump immediately bombarded him with angry messages.

Check out some reactions below.










