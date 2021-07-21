Mitch McConnell pleads with Trump supporters to get vaccinated -- and they bombard him with rage

Mitch McConnell (Screen Capture)
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday issued an urgent plea to Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Writing on Twitter, McConnell encouraged people to "get vaccinated" and added that "these shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we're gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year."
McConnell, unlike some of his Senate Republican colleagues, has consistently advocated for Americans to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
However, McConnell's plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears if his Twitter replies are any indication, as supporters of former President Donald Trump immediately bombarded him with angry messages.
Check out some reactions below.
@LeaderMcConnell Even if Trump said take the shot! I still wouldn’t!— David Davila (@David Davila) 1626812651.0
@DAVIDDAVILASRM @LeaderMcConnell No one short of god himself could convince me to get it.— Deplorable Reb (@Deplorable Reb) 1626816241.0
@LeaderMcConnell Last time I checked Senator, your job was to uphold the Constitutional rights of Americans - not threaten them…— Nancy Buchanan (@Nancy Buchanan) 1626812395.0
@LeaderMcConnell Don't trust Mitch. Do not get vaccinated until Trump says so.— Brando (@Brando) 1626812230.0
@LeaderMcConnell He#% no! We need questions answered. Tell me what happened to the flu? How many with the flu this… https://t.co/EHJbxZSrPF— JennK (@JennK) 1626812443.0
@LeaderMcConnell Turn off the news ….. magically, Covid will disappear. Promise.— The Don 🎦 #Actor #XRP/#Safemoon/#Pac Investor (@The Don 🎦 #Actor #XRP/#Safemoon/#Pac Investor) 1626811959.0
@LeaderMcConnell Then why won’t the FDA approve them if they are so safe?? We AMERICANS do not trust you politicians— kimberly Dawn Ash (@kimberly Dawn Ash) 1626823836.0
@LeaderMcConnell Vaccinated people are still getting Covid so stop trying to shove it down our throats!— Lori Flint (@Lori Flint) 1626819921.0