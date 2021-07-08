'Call out Fox News!' Mitch McConnell shredded after saying he's 'perplexed' about why GOP voters refuse vaccines
Mitch McConnell (Screen Capture)

The politicization of coronavirus vaccines in America has created a correlation between vaccination rates and whether or not a state voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Republicans and white evangelicals have been among the groups most likely to resist getting vaccinated.

Where Republicans are getting their information on vaccines is also impacting public perception of getting vaccinated.

A recent FiveThirtyEight survey, for instance, found that "Republicans who got their news from OANN or Newsmax were generally more extreme in their beliefs around QAnon and in their refusal to get vaccinated than those who got their news from Fox News."

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight continued, "Fox News Republicans were often more in line with Republicans who got their news from other mainstream outlets."

Despite right-wing media questioning the safety of vaccines, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voiced his confusion about vaccine hesitancy.

"I'm perplexed by the reluctance of some to get vaccinated, totally perplexed," McConnell said, as reported by CNN's Ana Cabrera.

McConnell was ridiculed for his statement. Here's some of what people were saying:


















