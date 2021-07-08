'Call out Fox News!' Mitch McConnell shredded after saying he's 'perplexed' about why GOP voters refuse vaccines

The politicization of coronavirus vaccines in America has created a correlation between vaccination rates and whether or not a state voted for Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Republicans and white evangelicals have been among the groups most likely to resist getting vaccinated.

Where Republicans are getting their information on vaccines is also impacting public perception of getting vaccinated.

A recent FiveThirtyEight survey, for instance, found that "Republicans who got their news from OANN or Newsmax were generally more extreme in their beliefs around QAnon and in their refusal to get vaccinated than those who got their news from Fox News."

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight continued, "Fox News Republicans were often more in line with Republicans who got their news from other mainstream outlets."

Despite right-wing media questioning the safety of vaccines, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voiced his confusion about vaccine hesitancy.

"I'm perplexed by the reluctance of some to get vaccinated, totally perplexed," McConnell said, as reported by CNN's Ana Cabrera.

McConnell was ridiculed for his statement. Here's some of what people were saying:





Talk to your people in the @GOP . They are scaring the hell out of folks. Go on FOX and tell their talking heads to cut out the nonsense

— xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) July 8, 2021





He should realize that eventhough he's telling people to get the vaccine, he's also supporting people who say everything is a hoax and lie.

— Justin Cordero (@JustimusPrime1) July 8, 2021





And yet I'm not going do anything about it, except remain perplexed.

— Sean OFarrell (@skofarrell) July 8, 2021













Why doesn't he call out Fox News and specifically Tucker Carlson for spreading lies about vaccines and making viewers question the safety and efficacy of the vaccines? 99.2% of the 10,000+ Americans who died from Covid in June weren't vaccinated.

— Jeffrey Levy (@jeffreymlevy) July 8, 2021





hahahahahaa...

it's a mystery just like 1/6 #InsurrectionDay.

— Scott Frates (@sfrates1973) July 8, 2021





— Jeffrey Levy (@jeffreymlevy) July 8, 2021





Hey Mitch. You could try speaking out against toxic crap like this. https://t.co/jVTd2znQGx

— 🎼John Freel 🎸🎶 (@johnny_divot) July 8, 2021













@LeaderMcConnell should pull the republicans together to launch a campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated. Being perplexed isn't leadership.

— Perri Matrisciani (@Hummingbird1314) July 8, 2021













Mitch McConnell: “I'm perplexed"

Also Mitch McConnell:

“I'm whatever pleases tRump ."

—

“Mitch McConnell LAUGHS when called out for his lack of action on COVID"pic.twitter.com/2Bs8ZS9AOu

— JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) July 8, 2021





Has Mitch stopped watching Fox News? https://t.co/lpdhcdW2CU

— Tony (@tony15202) July 8, 2021




