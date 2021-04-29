Biden wants the rich to pay their fair share -- and Mitt Romney does not look happy
Screengrab.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is reportedly worth $250 million, but all that money did not appear to be enough to give him happiness during President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

"It's time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1% of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share," Biden said. "Just their fair share."

But Romney did not rise from his seat to applaud the statement.

Watch: