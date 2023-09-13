Joyful Trump celebrates Mitt Romney stepping down: 'Fantastic news for America!'
In an all-caps post to Truth Social Wednesday, Donald Trump celebrated the announcement from GOP Sen. Mitt Romney – the only Republican to have voted for the ex-president's impeachment – that he will not seek a second term in the Senate.

"FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA,THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION," Trump wrote, referring to a fake name Romney used for an alternate Twitter account.

"A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING, BUT NOW THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY. CONGRATS TO ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.

Earlier Wednesday, Romney said that it was time for a new generation to “step up” and “shape the world they’re going to live in.”

“It’s very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell, and two, and perhaps more importantly, we’re probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters," Romney said.

Romney has been a rare Republican willing to speak out against Trump, and in 2020 he was the only member of his party to vote to convict him in the 2020 impeachment trial.

