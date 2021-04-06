Dem governor wins big as All-Star Game moved to a blue state: report
One Democratic governor may be the biggest beneficiary of the backlash against Georgia's Republican governor.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suffered a major public rebuke when Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta following his signing of a controversial voter suppression bill. The decision was expected to cost Georgia $100 million.

"Coors Field in Denver is expected to host this year's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney on Monday. MLB opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month," ESPN reported Monday. "It will mark the second time the homer-friendly home of the Colorado Rockies will host the Midsummer Classic. The American League beat the National League 13-8 at Coors in 1998."

The move would be a major win for Governor Jared Polis (D-C0). While Georgia's long lines at polling stations have been harshly criticized, Colorado is a vote-by mail state.

The reporting was confirmed by the Associated Press.