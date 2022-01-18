NH Libertarian Party deletes MLK Day tweet claiming Black people are 'in debt' to America for special treatment
Martin Luther King, Jr. (Wikimedia Commons)

On Monday, marking Martin Luther King Day, the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted, and then later deleted, a remark that Black people are "in debt" to America for special race-based favors.

"Black people in America get special access to essential drugs, receive special federal funding due to race, and are first-in-line for every college and every job," said the tweet. "America isn't in debt to black people, if anything it's the other way around."

The comment comes after former President Donald Trump made a similar incendiary claim about race preferences at his rally in Florence, Arizona: “The left is now rationing lifesaving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating ... white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics. ... In New York state, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical health.”

The Associated Press debunked this claim.

