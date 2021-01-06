GOP congressman blames 'ANTIFA fascists in backwards MAGA hats' after Trump supporters storm the Capitol

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama falsely claimed that supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday were actually left-wing protesters.

"HOUSE RECESSSED UNTIL ORDER & SAFETY CAN BE ASSURED. Rumor: ANTIFA fascists in backwards MAGA hats. Time will tell what truth is. Capitol Police Announcement: Capitol breach. Locked down! DO NOT LEAVE CHAMBER!" he tweeted.

He added: "Instructions hollered: Stay in place in Chamber until Capitol secure! Apparently, rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police. Hollered demonstration in balcony! Capitol Police: if intruders, hide behind chairs."

Brooks was the first House Republican to publicly state that he planned to contest the 2020 Electoral College results.

"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," Brooks said at a pro-Trump rally, prior to the outbreak of violence.