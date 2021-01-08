GOP's Mo Brooks shamed by hometown pastor for role in inciting pro-Trump mob
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on CNN (screengrab)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is coming under fire from a pastor in his own home town for his role in whipping up a mob that would eventually violently invade and ransack the United States Capitol building.

In an interview with AL.com, Pastor Travis Collins of the First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama said Brooks should take responsibility for riling up Trump supporters during a rally that occurred just before Wednesday's riots in the Capitol.

"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," Brooks said during the rally.

Responding to Brooks, Collins sarcastically congratulated the Alabama Republican for "your part in encouraging unprecedented violence and anarchy."

He then explained to AL.com that what he saw in Washington D.C. this week reminded him of an attempted military coup he witnessed while serving as a missionary in Nigeria in the 1990s.

"In 1993, I witnessed up close a failed attempt at peaceful transition to power," he said. "Two days ago, watching what unfolded in Washington D.C., I had the same kind of feelings I had back then. Not to the same degree, of course, but it felt like in a democracy as strong and mature as this one was incredible and I do think Congressman Brooks bears some responsibility."

Read the whole interview here.