'Unendorsed' candidate Mo Brooks says if he wins 'Donald Trump and I will be best buddies'
Mo Brooks (Screen grab)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) promised that if he wins his U.S. Senate race, he will be "best buddies" with former President Donald Trump after Trump "unendorsed" him for downplaying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Brooks was asked if he would continue pushing the "America First" agenda in the Senate despite Trump's disloyalty.

"Let's be clear, OK?" Brooks replied. "I was MAGA and America First decades ago, OK? I've been blessed with having been elected in public office 14 different times carrying the banner of the Republican Party."

"Now, with respect to my relationship with Donald Trump," he continued. "This I can promise you. If I prevail in this Senate race, Donald Trump and I will be best buddies."

"That's the way it works," Brooks added.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

