'Another Republican endorsing terrorism': Mo Brooks faces backlash for 'inflammatory' take on Capitol bomb suspect

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) was blasted on Thursday after he put out a statement on Floyd Ray Roseberry, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb on Capitol Hill.
"Sadly, threats of violence targeting America's political institutions are far too common," Brooks said. "Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger director at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society."
Brooks, who spoke at the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama.
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) was among those slamming Brooks.
Let us be very clear. Attacking the US Capitol, or inciting violence against the US Capitol is not "understandable… https://t.co/Jo6FIcxaeQ— Sean Casten (@Sean Casten) 1629398700.0
Georgetown Law Prof. Josh Chafetz used harsh language to describe Brooks' take.
I mean, Brooks is expressing sympathy for the terrorist's motives. If the terrorist were nonwhite, no one would hav… https://t.co/dxABjeNS7U— Josh Chafetz (@Josh Chafetz) 1629398376.0
See more reactions to Brooks' statement below:
So, essentially you're using dog whistles to let your constituents know that you agree with this.
Got it.
— लम्जुङे TJ Lee Williams. (@abstractheory) August 19, 2021
It was one of your boys Mo - he said so in his video! You gonna help bail him out?
— Char (@pnwrunnerlass) August 19, 2021
no! pic.twitter.com/cmL3veTfHy
— 💉💥🐟🌮 (@CrunchyFishTaco) August 19, 2021
The minute you say “I understand" in any context remotely related to this, you provide cover to terrorists to come to my city and commit acts of violence.
You're a horrible person.
— David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) August 19, 2021
I hope Eric Swalwell's attorneys see this tweet before you delete so they can use it as evidence in the lawsuit against you for inciting 1/6.
— Crowman (he/him) (@CrowMagnumMan3) August 19, 2021
Again.
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) August 19, 2021
Reporting for promoting violence and disinformation.
— lc (@lcatboonies) August 19, 2021
I recall someone saying "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!". Might have led to individuals storming the Capitol, and after that failed, led to today's events. Now, who could be responsible for something like that?
— Derrick ♎ #BLM (@Spawn_03) August 19, 2021
Calm down folks, he's not supporting terrorism. He just sympathizes with the terrorists because he feels they are the brave patriotic vanguard against the Socialist threat to the very fabric of American society, which must be stopped lest our children be enslaved. Big difference.
— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) August 19, 2021
You.
You are his motivation, and inspiration, and YOU are responsible for every bit of violence that has occurred
— burning texas (@ToniinTexas1) August 19, 2021
You encourage this bullshit domestic terrorism, you scumbag.
— Red (@Redpainter1) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks, pro American Taliban.
— TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) August 19, 2021
A legal political party in arms length alliance with an underground terrorist network is pretty common arrangement throughout history. Just sayin' https://t.co/yY6p1eFDNK
— Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) August 19, 2021
when black athletes symbolically kneel during the anthem against police brutality it's unacceptable, but when a white dude wants to blow up DC, it's actually a reasonable frustration against socialism for some reason. https://t.co/Ag010PY3nj
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 19, 2021
Maybe it's just me, but throwing a little endorsement of the bomb man's motives at the end of your condemnation isn't exactly doing it.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 19, 2021
phew, glad I didn't get killed by the guy who listened to everything I say and took it seriously. he sounds like a cool guy btw and I understand where he's coming from https://t.co/sU6XUEE5UX
— ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) August 19, 2021
The Republican Party formula: an insincere pro forma denunciation followed immediately by sympathy for the suspect and more incitement. https://t.co/Yxi7ySp67F
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 19, 2021
I don't think terrorist sympathizers ought to be serving in Congress. https://t.co/m2Ch8ak9Qz
— 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) August 19, 2021
I would respect the hell out of a party that disciplined one of its own members after he openly encouraged terrorism. Also one that prevented such people from getting nominated in the first place. https://t.co/BhQFtBPSio
— Seth Masket (@smotus) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks obviously did not have to put out a statement on the bomb threat—no member of Congress did. But he's running for Senate in Alabama (again), and he wants everyone to know where his sympathies lie https://t.co/LUIIR0MBRp
— David Nir (@DavidNir) August 19, 2021