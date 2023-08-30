Bomb threats hit California library after Moms for Liberty group kicked out: report
A public library in California has been hit with a series of bomb threats after it kicked out a group of supporters of the right-wing Moms for Liberty that was meeting there, reported the Sacramento Bee.

The Mary L. Stephens Davis Library in Davis was evacuated Monday morning after receiving a threat filled with anti-LGBTQ slurs, and students at a nearby high school and elementary school sheltered in place after the bomb threat, reported the Sacramento Bee.

Police conducted a sweep about an hour after the email threat was received and sounded the all-clear about 20 minutes later.

Investigators said Monday's threat was similar to ones made Aug. 21 and 25, and they believe they're related to a “heated meeting held at the library" on Aug. 20 that involved the anti-LGBTQ group Moms for Liberty.

The group hosted a forum at the library to discuss “Fair and Safe Sports for Girls," but an official asked a speaker at the event to leave after repeatedly referring to transgender female youth athletes as “biological males.”

It seems likely that these events are related,” said Lt. Dan Beckwith, of Davis police. “They are similar in nature.”

