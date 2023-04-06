Right-wing mom gets Anne Frank graphic novel removed over depictions of 'nude' statues

A right-wing group in Florida got a book about Anne Frank removed from school libraries under a new policy approved by Republican legislators.

The Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative nonprofit group that questions school lessons on racism and other topics they deem controversial, complained about the graphic novel, “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation," and got the book pulled from library shelves, reported WPTV-TV.

“We think true history absolutely needs to be taught, the Holocaust, the Anne Frank diary,” said Jennifer Pippin, the head of the right-wing group's county chapter.

Pippin complained that the book depicts a scene from the doomed teenager's diary where she and a friend exposed themselves to one another and another instance where she walks past nude statues.

The school district considered her complaint and determined the book did not contribute to the theme of Holocaust education.

“When districts address Holocaust education, it does so without denying or minimizing the events of Holocaust education,” said Kyra Schafte, the district's director of academic compliance and equity.

Shafte pointed out that the original “Diary of Anne Frank” remains on library shelves, but Pippin told the TV station her group has compiled a list of about 250 books they intend to challenge under the state policy approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Indian River County recently established a district objection committee made up of parents appointed by school board members and district employees that will meet if there are formal challenges to books.