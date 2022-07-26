Moms for Liberty leader ignites legal battle with school district that barred her over violent remarks

Melissa “Missy” Bosch, who an activist associated with the conservative Moms for Liberty, filed a federal lawsuit against the Cabot School District in Arkansas alleging that the district and the city blocked her from entering school property unless she provides “special notice” and gets “special permission," the Arkansas Times reports.

Bosch, who is a prominent anti-masker, was banned from school campuses after she was caught on video saying she'd like to gun down a school librarian.

“I’m telling you, if I had any mental issues, they would all be plowed down by a freaking gun right now,” a woman, later identified as Bosch, says in the video. Police later decided not to charge her because they concluded that her comment wasn't made in the context of a threat.

In her lawsuit, Bosch says the audio clip was “taken out of context, to falsely make it sound like Melissa Bosch wanted to shoot up a school.” She adds that she called the police herself and filed a police report, “knowing she never threatened anyone and the clip sounded altered.”

As the Arkansas Times points out, Moms for Liberty group has led campaigns against mask mandates in schools and has pushed to school books removed that address sexuality, LGBTQ rights, racism or discrimination.

