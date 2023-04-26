'What rubbish!' Conservative feuds with Wall Street Journal editor over Clarence Thomas

A conservative columnist feuded with the Wall Street Journal's opinion editor over U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial features editor James Taranto denounced Republican critics of the conservative justice's failure to report lavish gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow, and The Bulwark columnist Mona Charen said he and the newspaper had shamed themselves as blindly partisan hacks.
"Taranto is at a loss for how Romney and I can draw ethical lines about someone who is on our side, perhaps because so many of the writers at the Journal editorial page allow themselves to be blinded by partisanship," Charen wrote. "How many editorials and essays have they produced about the Great Hunter Biden Laptop Imbroglio? How deep a hole have they dug for themselves about 'Russiagate,' the Steele dossier, and the Durham investigation? The WSJ editorial page is so partisan it can’t see straight. In 2022, observing MAGA gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s vows to criminally prosecute journalists and plans to 'decertify' the 2020 election, the Journal editorialized that Arizonans should vote for her anyway because the race was really about 'school choice.'"
Taranto suggested that Charen remained bitter about Donald Trump's rise in the GOP and for getting booed at a Conservative Political Action Conference speech in 2018, but the columnist insisted that didn't bother her -- although one accusation clearly stuck in her craw.
"My views about the Trumpified Republican party have not been secret since 2015 and certainly did not arise from hurt feelings," Charen wrote. "Yes, I was escorted from CPAC by security, but that was not my doing, and it says more about CPAC executives’ views of their attendees than about me."
"As for seeking invitations to Georgetown cocktail parties, what rubbish," she added. "If I were seeking advancement from people I didn’t agree with, it would have been far easier to become a Trumpist and reap the rewards. Taranto’s accusation of 'piling on' is really a confession of blinkered partisanship."