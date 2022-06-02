House hearing gets heated as Dem challenges Republican to name a gun law he would support
Donald Trump with Dan Bishop during Sept. 9, 2019, rally in North Carolina. (JIM WATSON/AFP)

After a tense exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on new gun legislation this Thursday, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) challenged his Republican colleague, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, to mention a gun law that he would support.

"What do you support?" Jones asked Bishop.

"What are you willing to do to stop the epidemic of gun violence in this country?" Jones pressed. "Because you just referenced that, so I would love for you to articulate the efforts that you would be willing to undertake with your Democratic colleagues in this chamber today to stop the epidemic of gun violence in this country, sir."

"You look at what's happening, and then you actually do things that would address that," Bishop shot back.

"So you're not gonna answer the question because you don't actually have an approach other than to allow the status quo to remain?" Jones asked.

"Yeah -- I wouldn't let teachers prop doors open," Bishop said, referring to early news reports that said the Uvalde gunman entered the classroom through a door a teacher left open. "I would make sure that police are not discouraged from going in and saving children who are being assaulted while the assault is going on. I would not intimidate the police and tell them they ought to cease to exist."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Jones vs Bishop www.youtube.com

