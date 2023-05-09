'Wish I knew where to run. But I’ll die here': More Tucker Carlson texts are revealed

The battle for Tucker Carlson's text messages continues after reports that they were so damaging, Fox News believed they were "unsurvivable."

In a report from the Daily Beast, more of the Carlson texts with Bret Baier are being revealed. Last week, the report cited a desperate attempt by Carlson and Baier to try and win back disaffected Donald Trump supporters who had abandoned the network after it correctly called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night.

“I’ve got four more years here. I’m stuck with Fox," Carlson says in another text to Baier. "Got to do whatever I can to keep our numbers up and our viewers happy.”

Carlson didn't like being "chained" to the network, despite agreeing to a new contract, and it continues to come across in his conversations with others in the company. A month after the above text he complained about Trump's lies about the 2020 election hurting the right-wing movement.



“It’s so sad. He’s going to break some sh-t," wrote Carlson. "He already is. Wish I knew where to run. But I’ll die here.”

In other unredacted text messages, another one is from the Fox star, Jesse Watters, who is thought to possibly be "the next Tucker."



“Wallace Cavuto and other [sic] have got to go," Watters told Carlson on Nov. 13. "Need some fresh blood. Should hire some trump people.”

The reference was to Chris Wallace and Neil Cavuto, who Carlson argued should be fired.

Carlson went off on Watters in another exchange over correspondent Jacqui Heinrich. He and Sean Hannity demanded Heinrich be fired after he fact-checked a tweet from Donald Trump.

“This girl apparently works for us in the ‘news’ division, though I'd be stunned if she's ever broken a story,” Carlson texted. “She was on Twitter last night calling out Hannity, and accusing Trump of planning to ‘steal’ the election. Can’t continue.”



Ironically, she proved to be correct and she was never fired, in fact, she was promoted after the 2020 election. Cavuto continues to anchor three programs over the two networks.



The group also attacked now-former Fox journalist Leland Vittert.Carlson told host Laura Ingraham that watching Vittert's election coverage was “like a BLM riot: the people who add nothing get to destroy everything.”

Carlson isn't commenting on his text messages as they are slowly leaked to the public. However, he is sending out his own warnings to Fox that he knows where all of their "bodies are buried."

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.