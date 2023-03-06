Mormon polygamous cult leader used jailhouse phone to have sexually charged chat with his teen wife: prosecutors

The leader of a polygamous cult who is awaiting trial on kidnapping and other charges used the phone at the jail he's currently housed at to “engage in sexual discussions with children,” Law&Crime reported.

Self-proclaimed prophet Sam Bateman placed a video call on Nov. 26 with “some” of his adult wives and 13-year-old “Jane Doe 4,” who was one of his kidnapping victims. Prosecutors say that Bateman could be heard referring to the female teen as his “sexy darling” and making profane sexual remarks about her breasts and his desire to sexually abuse her.

“Don’t you remember all those sacred times we spent together?” Bateman said to the girl. As Law&Crime points out, the conversation violated a Superior Court’s order barring Bateman from all contact the girl. He also made similar remarks to a 16-year-old victim identified as “Jane Doe 10.”

“Bateman allegedly has ‘impressions of Heavenly Father’s will’ to encourage his followers, including the minor children, to engage in sexual acts and relies on that submission to do his own will,” prosecutors wrote on March 3. “Bateman is a subject in a federal investigation into the transportation of minors in interstate commerce to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors, beginning around May 2020.”

The government estimates that Bateman has over 20 wives, nine of whom are minors between the ages of 12 and 16.

In 2019, he declared himself a prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a sect of the church whose members endorse and practice polygamy.

Read the full report over at Law&Crime.

