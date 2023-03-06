Comedian makes MSNBC host cry with laughter over dead-on Trump and McConnell impersonations

A comedian's searingly accurate impersonations of Donald Trump and other politicians on Sunday had MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin laughing so hard he cried.

Matt Friend has gone viral on social media, grabbing some 800,000 followers and 2 million views mimicking Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), among several other politicians and celebrities.

Friend is "being lauded as one of the best impressionists out there right now, who flawlessly channels the famous both physically and vocally," noted Mohyeldin.

He delivered on MSNBC, first impersonating Trump boasting about his CPAC speech Saturday.

"To all of my people watching, my very special followers, I will be a warrior," said Friend as Trump. "I will be your fighter, and the Biden reign is about to conclude because, I'll tell ya, it's just so sad what's happening in the country. Your crew is laughing, they agree with me. Nobody knows that MSNBC, they love me here. People say they don't, but they totally do. And what they did with Biden and Barisma and the laptop, and you see Stormy Daniels, and all those people ... and it's just a very bad thing. It's a travesty. Hillary Clinton knows that."

Friend's DeSantis defended the governor's policies. "You see with these radical liberals are doing, mutilating our kids ... and what Disney has done with all of these characters. You see Gaston, who is clearly a gay guy. We know this, and it's offensive, it's wrong," the fake DeSantis said. "Floridians come together. We condemn this — and Donald Trump knows this."

Though Trump is the target of mockery and comedy for Friend, he told Amman that he believes the former president has somehow "captured America, and our collective consciousness."

Asked by Mohyeldin if the impersonations take a psychological toll, Friend responded that they are actually "weirdly therapeutic."

He added: "I think comedy is comedy, when it comes down to it, and I think comedy is therapy, in a way, and we all have to remember to laugh."

Check out the full interview here or at this link:



