Morning Joe shreds GOP for 'creepy' fundraising message based around Trump's 'cult of personality'

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) got mocked by the crew at MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday after sending out a fundraising email warning them to keep making monthly donations or else face the wrath of former President Donald Trump.

As reported by the Washington Post, the NRCC email in question told donors that they'd be labeled a "DEFECTOR" if they opted out of making recurring donations, and warned them that "we will have to tell Trump" that they "sided with the Dems" if they stopped giving.

MSNBC's Willie Geist pointed out how this shows Republicans are still in Trump's thrall, even after he was voted out after one term and impeached for a second time.

"This is the cult of personality that has percolated now all the way up to the NRCC," Geist explained. "It used to be the kind of things that would creep Republicans out if they would have said that about Mitt Romney or George W. Bush, they would say, 'Oh, that's creepy.' But now it's for what passes for politics in the Republican Party."

Host Joe Scarborough noted that the fundraising tactic used by the NRCC was very similar to the one that the Trump campaign used in 2020, in which donors unwittingly found themselves having monthly donations automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

"This comes right after the story that showed that they used checked boxes to loot people's bank accounts," he said.

Watch the video below.