'Keep your mouth shut!' Morning Joe rips GOP senators for blabbing about Ukraine aid

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Republican senators who are blabbing about U.S. assistance to Ukraine's war against Russia.

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter urging President Joe Biden to send aircraft and air defense systems to the beleaguered nation, after Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Steve Daines (R-MT) shared photos of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy from a video call and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the assassination of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"I am so maddened by people who make public pronouncements of what we're going to be sending in," said the "Morning Joe" host. "Keep your [goddamn] mouth shut. It is the last thing we need to do. We have senators running around Capitol Hill talking about regime change, where you are putting us into an all-or-nothing nuclear war or defeat situation if that thought sinks into Putin's mind. we have people running around saying, look at what we're going to ship into Ukraine. A lot more people need to keep their mouths shut"

"Let's step back for one second and talk about the massive number of weapons that are going in there, the most impressive coalition that's been put together since Bush 41," Scarborough added. "One final thing, as we bring up Bush 41 and what he did in the first Gulf War, remember, there were people screaming from the cheap seats then as well that George H.W. Bush should take the tanks into Baghdad. He showed restraint and he caught hell for a decade until his son tried to do the same thing. I know we have got Twitter, I know we have 24/7 cable news, but talk about how sometimes restraint is the better part of valor."


