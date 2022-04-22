'These guys are crazy': Morning Joe says Florida Republicans just revealed something disturbing about the GOP agenda

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laid into Florida Republicans for using the state government to punish the Walt Disney Company for its stated opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The Florida House passed a bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would eliminate the special district that allows Disney to self-govern its theme park near Orlando, and the "Morning Joe" host said the state's Republicans were signaling an ominous new turn in the party's agenda.

"I've got to say it is so stupid, because Disney created new Florida, modern Florida," said Scarborough, who grew up in Pensacola and represented the area in Congress. "His is an awful lot like the Texas governor deciding to 'own the libs' in a way that cost taxpayers in Texas and the economy $4 billion. The taxes that are going to be like piled on millions of Floridians because of this, absolutely insane -- going after Disney, the Magic Kingdom. Still I'm thinking probably, probably among Floridians, probably among Americans a much higher approval rating than the Tallahassee Republicans have."

The GOP agenda laid out by Florida Republicans reveals something disturbing, Scarborough said.

"The Florida GOP agenda banned math books, they are banning math books and lying about critical race theory being in math books, and they're lying about it," he said. "They declare a war on Walt Disney and raise state taxes on Floridians by attacking the Magic Kingdom. They want to raise federal taxes on millions and millions of working-class voters and middle-class voters because Rick Scott is angry. He thinks taxes fall disproportionately on his richest donors. These guys are crazy, these guys are out of their mind. These guys have lost the plot. This extremism will fall back on them."



