'I can't say it with a straight face': Morning Joe hilariously busts Lindsey Graham's multiple personalities
‘As good a man as God ever created’: Lindsey Graham once cried explaining his love for Joe Biden. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on MSNBC (screengrab)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for flip-flopping on his friend President Joe Biden and even his own words to flatter Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican has called Biden "as good a man as God ever created" and angrily denounced the former president last year in the hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection, but on the one-year anniversary of the riot complained the current president had politicized the effort by Trump supporters to overturn the 2020 election.

"Lindsey's consistency, we were just talking about him on the floor, and I can't do it with a straight face, I'm sorry," Scarborough said, snickering. "Here's Lindsey yesterday, he said, 'What brazen politicalization of Jan. 6 by President Biden.' How dare he say the same thing yesterday that I said a year ago! That's not in the tweet, actually."

"I'm a little confused here," Scarborough continued. "I'm not exactly sure what the Taliban has to do with the United States Capitol being attacked and Lindsey being so angry -- he said, 'I'm done with him, I'm off the Trump train,' and again, I think three people and a hound dog bothered him at Reagan National Airport and he melted down. This guy, he's all over the place. I mean, Biden's an angel, Biden's a devil."

"When we were young kids there was a movie called 'Sybil' and it freaked me out," Scarborough added. "I think Sybil had about 48 personalities. I don't know if Lindsey has 48, but he's getting close. I have known him for a long, long time, there are many layers of that onion to peel. One day Joe Biden is the greatest guy of all time, peel back the onion -- he's the devil, he's the enabler of the Taliban. Peel back the onion, he's off the Trump train, peel back another layer, whoops, look at that. There's an image in that layer of him golfing at Mar-A-Lago after he said he was done with Donald Trump."


