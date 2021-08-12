'Cynical and stupid': MSNBC's Morning Joe rips GOP 'clowns' imposing 'crazy' limits on schools and cities

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Republican "clowns" taking away authority from local governments and school boards to score political points.

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have moved to block local authorities from imposing mask or vaccine mandates and other measures intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the "Morning Joe" host bashed their actions as shortsighted and antithetical to political conservatism.

"I want to underline the fact, again, how ironic it is, cynical actually, how stupid it is [that] you have these governors presiding over massive states with massive populations that have communities, thousands of different communities that have different needs, and they are putting a blanket order over the entire state, saying local governments can't respond to an emergency the way that the local communities need them to respond to that emergency," Scarborough said. "It is the antithesis of being conservative."

"We have clowns running around calling themselves small government conservatives who are trying to consolidate power in a centralized state," he added. "It's just not what you do. You let people on the ground, you let doctors, you let nurses, you let mayors, you let city council people, you let local officials, hospital administrators, they know what's best. School officials know what's best for their own schools, more than somebody in a centralized state, an executive in a centralized state having a one-size-fits-all approach."

Those governors are blocking local measures to fight the pandemic, which has hit their states so hard they need outside help to treat the wave of COVID-19 patients overwhelming hospitals there.

"My gosh, in Texas, of course, they do have an emergency in Texas," Scarborough said. "The governor is right, there is an emergency there, that's why he's calling for help from outside the state. But he can help his own state by letting people on the ground closest to the hospitals and to the schools and to the local crises make those decisions on their own. The same thing in the state of Florida, how crazy it is that you have a governor doing a one-size-fits-all approach? I can tell you one school after another school after another school in areas that supported Donald Trump across the state of Florida are saying, we need our children, we need our teachers, we need anybody on campus to mask up. We just need to play it smart, we need to play it safe. These governors are way out on a limb here."









