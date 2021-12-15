'Make DeSantis smart again': Morning Joe rips 'Ivy League populists' for acting 'stupid' to appeal to Trump voters
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Ivy League-educated Republicans for acting "stupid" in a bid to appeal to Donald Trump's conservative base.

The "Morning Joe" staged a mock telethon to raise money for acting lessons for GOP elected officials like Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) because he's not convinced by their "populist" personas.

"All of them right now in Washington, D.C., and across America," Scarborough said. "We have graduates from Stanford, Yale, Princeton and Harvard. There's no reason that guy with the little neck that always talks about that war on masculinity and everything, right? He could have just taken some classes. You don't think Ted [Cruz] couldn't have gone to an acting class at Princeton? No subtlety at all. You can contribute -- acting lessons for the Ivy League populists. Please, please, this is a Sally Struthers moment right here. They need your help."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected as she tried to usher the program to the next segment.

"By the way, this is our way of surviving these people," she said.

But Scarborough wasn't done mocking those GOP figures.

"Ron DeSantis, if he runs for president, like, he's so stupid, he plays so stupid," Scarborough said. "This Yale and Harvard guy. They've got signs popping up in Florida that say, 'Make Florida America again' -- it doesn't even make any sense. I want to get a sign, and maybe we put a dunce hat on Ron that says, maybe a whirly hat, 'Make DeSantis smart again.' If he went to Yale and Harvard, I don't know, I'm a southern state school guy, but they're supposed to be pretty smart folk up there. I don't know how [Trump's] dad got him into school, but he got into Penn. Then you have DeSantis -- Yale and Harvard. You have Ted -- Princeton and Harvard."

"Then you've got -- I mean, all these guys that are playing dopes on television, like you said, it's so insulting, this populist game they play. It's so insulting."

Scarborough singled out Trump himself as the worst phony of all.

"It's such a sham, and it's rich, entitled, connected, Ivy League snobs that are playing down to people across Middle America, making their lives worse," Scarborough said. "They're doing this phony populism to give tax cuts to billionaires, to make sure that people that run the biggest tech companies don't pay taxes. It's just repulsive. The worst is Donald Trump. Here's this Ivy League guy that inherited $400 million. He plays his phony populism game, and there are sad people, working class people, who are going to jail because they thought they were doing what was right based on what this phony populist from an Ivy League school told them to do. It's grotesque."


