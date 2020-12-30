'Fueled by evil intent': Morning Joe panelist warns US faces 'epic danger' in Trump's final weeks
(Vasilis Asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

MSNBC's Mike Barnicle warned the United States faced an unprecedented threat in the next three weeks from a defeated and angry President Donald Trump.

The "Morning Joe" contributor fears the president will take out his rage on the nation's people and democratic institutions as his attempts to undo his election loss fail.

"We are now, I think in epic -- epic -- danger as a nation, because we are led by a clearly badly damaged man at least since the election, you can prove it, has been just fueled with evil intent trying to destroy the existing order every single day with his tweets and his behavior," Barnicle said, "and he is the commander in chief, and yet I can't think of any other aspect of history where the commander in chief who's behaved like Donald Trump behaved since the election and prior to the election, but certainly since the election, he would have been relieved of duty in any other command situation. So I'm optimistic, because Joe Biden is optimistic, but it's going to be a dangerous few days until we get to noon on Jan. 20."


