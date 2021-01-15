'They are the mob!' MSNBC's Morning Joe rips GOP for turning into crazed 'radicals' under Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scorched his fellow conservatives for turning into the "radicals" they once professed to hate.

The "Morning Joe" host, a former Republican congressman, said the party that had once opposed leftist radicals has changed into a crazed "mob" under President Donald Trump.

"What I found is it's not so much about Donald Trump as it is about who they're voting against, and they have a long laundry list of people that they are voting against, and in their hatred of the media, in their hatred of the Democratic Party, in their hatred of the Hollywood, in their hatred of radicals in academia, in their hatred of all of these things, they have become everything that they hate," Scarborough said.

"I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s," he continued. "I was a little kid in the late '60s, early '70s. Some of my earliest memories of watching TV with my parents and watching left-wing radicals storm across America, take over college campuses, invade the offices of university presidents, and always discussing it, always discussing the violence, and had people even this summer, whenever I criticized the mayor of Portland, or criticized the governor of Oregon, would be shocked. 'How dare you? They are on a mission of peace and mercy.'"

"You know, it's remarkable that the conservatives and the Republicans have become what they hate," Scarborough added. "They are the radicals now. They are the people who were desecrating the American flag, using it to bash in the head of a cop. They are the mob that's attacking the police. They are the very people who were undermining the United States Constitution that these conservatives so hypocritically claim they want -- if you support Donald Trump, take that pocket-size Constitution you love waving at people, take it out. Because everything that you have done, not only the past month but the past four and a half years, undermined that Constitution."



