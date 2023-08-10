Prisoner escapes NYC hospital on rope of tied-together towels: report
Screenshot via ABC 7

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a New York City hospital using a makeshift rope of tied-together towels, ABC 7 reported.

Yenchun Chen, 44, was brought to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital for a cardiac issue. He apparently used the towels to rappel down the side of the building.

He was able to make it to the second floor where he landed on an air conditioning unit.

Officials think he was somehow able to use a ladder to get to the street in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan, where he jumped into a cab.

Chen was initially arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

