'I believe he has gone mad!' Trump snaps at Biden in over-the-top Truth Social meltdown

Brendan Smialowski/AFP
With his criminal indictments piling up and another expected in Fulton County, Georgia for election tampering, Donald Trump launched an over-the-top tirade Thursday that accused President Joe Biden of losing his mind.
Taking to his Truth Social platform, where he has recently been threatening and attacking prosecutors and investigators working on two cases filed against him in federal court and a tax fraud indictment in Manhattan, the twice-impeached ex-president ranted about Biden, at one point writing, "I believe he has gone MAD!"
READ MORE: 'That's out there': Iowa Trump supporter's conspiracy theory leaves CNN's John King stunned'That's out there': Iowa Trump supporter's conspiracy theory leaves CNN's John King stunned
Trump began with, "What Crooked Joe Biden, who can’t string two sentences together, has done to our once great Country through his Open Borders CATASTROPHE, may go down as the greatest and most damaging mistake ever made in USA HISTORY. It is not even believable that such incompetence and stupidity could have been allowed to happen."
"OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY A MAN WITH THE MIND, IDEAS, AND I.Q. OF A FIRST GRADER. THIS INVASION OF OUR COUNTRY MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY. IT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE!" he added.
That was followed with a second Truth Social post in which he ranted, "I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic, with his HORRIBLE AND COUNTRY THREATENING ENVIRONMENTAL, OPEN BORDERS, & DOJ/FBI WEAPONIZATION POLICIES. HE IS A MENTAL CATASTROPHE THAT IS LEADING OUR COUNTRY TO HELL!"