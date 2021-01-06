Trump 'backlash' helped get Kamala Harris and Raphael Warnock elected: Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough pointed out an ironic result of President Donald Trump's racist administration.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of his race against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains in striking distance of Sen. David Perdue -- which would unseat Mitch McConnell as majority leader once Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in -- and the "Morning Joe" host says the president is to blame for those GOP losses.

"All the Republican election officials that Donald Trump is bashing, the governor included, they're all Trumpers," Scarborough said.

"They were all, Brian Kemp, I thought embarrassed himself by how cravenly he followed every twist and turn of Donald Trump," Scarborough added. "So for Donald Trump to turn on him and [former attorney general] Bill Barr because they wouldn't overthrow election results, stunning."

Scarborough said voters had clearly rejected Trump and the racists he emboldened since entering politics.

"I just want to underline something that Rev. [Al] Sharpton said, and that is this happened, yes, it happened for the first time in the Deep South," he said. "This happened in the Peach State, this happened straight out of the church that none other than John Lewis, where John Lewis attended. You know, he's looking down smiling, you know, and not even about Democrats or Republicans winning, but the fact that after four years of racial antagonism that this is how the Trump administration comes to an end, being responsible for creating a backlash that elected America's first black vice president, America's first female vice president, and now the first black Democratic senator from the south."


