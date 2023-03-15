Watch as Trump lawyer 'lunges' at Ari Melber 'for receipts' after he reads off Trump's lies
Photo: screen capture via The Beat

MSNBC's Ari Melber posted a clip of his interview with Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina on Tuesday when he brought up the lie that Trump didn't know about the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.

Melber showed footage of Trump on a plane being asked by reporters whether he knew about the payments. Trump claimed he didn't, and Tacopina said that the comment wasn't a lie.

"That's not a lie?!" Melber exclaimed.

"That's not a lie," said Tacopina.

Melber began reading the transcript of the clip when Tacopina tried to grab the paper from the host.

"Give me that!" the lawyer said.

Melber posted a photo of the moment saying simply, "interviews."

See the videos below or at the link here.

