'No one sympathizes with you': Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized for bad shooting comparison

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday compared the case of a man issuing her death threats with an instance in which another man who threatened Biden pulled a gun on FBI agents and was killed.

Greene posted on Saturday that a "deranged leftist" had already pleaded guilty after threatening to kill her. This offender, she added, "gets to stay home all summer waiting for his sentencing trial then only goes to jail for a measly few months and doesn’t have to report until October 2nd." She linked to the story right here.

"But if you’re an old man who can barely walk without a cane and you threaten a Democrat, the government shows up to your house and shoots you dead," the lawmaker said Saturday.



Many of the comments didn't appear to be stated in Greene's favor.

"There is more to it than that and you know it. The first thing being is you are not the president," one verified user wrote in the comments on Greene's post. "The second being is that when the FBI showed up the person you are referring too threatened them."

Another user wrote, "Omg this needs @CommunityNotes immediately," apparently calling for corrections and clarifications for the comparison.

"I think you left out the part where the old man pointed a gun at an FBI agent," wrote another verified X user.

A verified writer by the name of Vivian Leal added, "That is the world many black people and LGBTQ people live in, thanks to you. You are luckier and I am glad anyone threatening violence got arrested, but Rep. Greene, that should include you. Stop the hate."

Someone else simply added to the lawmaker's post, "No one sympathizes with you."



