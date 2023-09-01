'Gotta blame Trump': Marjorie Taylor Greene buried for blaming Biden for J6er's death

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to her account on X Friday to mourn the death of Nejourde "Jord" Meacham, a 22-year-old Utah man who entered the Capitol on January 6 and hoisted a Trump flag at a broken window, two weeks after he was charged with four misdemeanors.
No cause of death has been reported in either the obituary or any outlet covering the event. However, Greene asserts Meacham died by suicide — and claimed that President Joe Biden is responsible.
"US Attorney Matthew Graves is now responsible for a 4th suicide by another J6’er because of extreme persecution of J6 defendants," wrote Greene. "Jord Meachum [sic] was 19 yrs old when he nonviolently walked in the Capitol. 19. Biden’s communists regime has destroyed justice and stolen hope."
Commenters on social media, however, swiftly buried Greene for her remarks.
"Gotta blame Trump for this one," wrote the account "Trading Bad."
"Why have you never commented on the multiple U.S. CAPITOL POLICE members who committed suicide due to the PTSD caused by people like this guy on January 6th?" replied the account "Spiro's Ghost." "Because you are a proud insurrectionist yourself."
"Republicans are only upset about the criminal justice system in America when it's applied to white people," wrote "K." "Selling cigarettes on the street while Black and murdered by cops? Not so much."
Another verified user simply wrote, "Trumps. Fault.* Roll Eyes*"