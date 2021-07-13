Five members of Texas family charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Five members of a north Texas family were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kristi Munn, of Borger, and other family members traveled to Washington, D.C., for the "Stop The Steal" rally promoted by former president Donald Trump, according to a relative of the woman's fiancé who notified the FBI three days after the riot.

"Washington D.C. here we come," Kristi Munn posted on Facebook, tagging family members who traveled with her. "#StopTheSteal #TrumpIsMyPresident."

Agents examined screenshots from Munn's Facebook and Snapchat accounts the relative had made showing six family members, including a minor child who has not been charged, at the U.S. Capitol, and investigators then examined social media accounts belonging to other family members.

"POTUS HAS REQUESTED YOUR ATTENDANCE WASHINGTON DC JANUARY 6TH 2021," posted relative Tom Munn on his own Facebook account. "Our President has only asked two things from us, so far... #1 Vote #2 January 6, 2021."

Tom Munn also posted a photo of the pickup truck and trailer camper, which was festooned with a QAnon sign, that they used to travel to Washington, along with updates from shortly after the riot.

"Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago," Tom Munn posted. "Have lots of pics and video to follow . . . the DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades . . . The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control . . . they were ANGRY!!!"

Kristi Munn also posted updates from the event on her own Facebook page, where she similarly denied the violent actions seen in multiple videos from the siege.

"These women stormed OUR capital and demanded OUR House and Country back!!!!" Kristi Munn posted. "They did not brake [sic] burn threaten swear push touch or hurt another American there today but they damn sure made their voice hear [sic]!!!"

Investigators identified all of the family members shown on surveillance and other video climbing through broken windows into the Capitol during the riot, and they also appeared in various livestream videos recorded that day inside the building.

Subsequent social media activity confirmed their presence inside the building, including one Facebook conversation between Kayli Munn and another relative who asked how the march had been.

"F*cking great!" Kayli Munn said. "Holy sh*t we were inside the f*cking capital!"

Cell phone location data obtained in a search warrant further confirmed their presence inside the Capitol as Trump supporters attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn were each charged with illegally entering a restricted government building with the intention of stopping official business and using threatening language in the Capitol to disrupt a session of Congress.