Mike Lindell’s own allies claim ‘spooks’ have infiltrated his orbit to trick him
Lindell TV/screen grab

Mike Lindell's closest allies are pushing a new conspiracy theory claiming the MyPillow CEO has been duped by a purported double agent.

Right-wing attorney Lin Wood and self-styled election expert David Clements are claiming on Telegram that Lindell has been deceived by conservative journalist Marry Fanning, who produced his voter fraud film "Absolute Proof," reported The Daily Beast.

“Like many, I believe Mike [Lindell] has been played at times by the enemy,” Wood posted. “The enemy is the master of deceit and the deceiver of deceivers.”

Wood and Clements claim that Fanning is secretly working with Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing him for defamation, to help rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump, and the pair suggested that "spooks" have infiltrated the pillow magnate's orbit.

Lindell, for his part, dismissed the claims as "rubbish stuff."

SmartNews