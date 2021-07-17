The delusion grows — Mike Lindell is now 19 million votes away from reality
Donald Trump and Mike Lindell. (Facebook)

The "Big Lie" by Trump supporters continues to grow, even more than half a year after the January 6th insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results.

Joe Biden conclusively won the election, receiving 306 Electoral Votes, while Trump only received 232.

When it came to the popular vote, Biden received 81,283,786 votes to Trump's 74,222,552 votes, giving Biden a victory of 7,061,234 votes.

But MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has refused to accept the reality that Trump was overwhelming rejected at the polls.

Lindell is now claiming that Trump won by 12 million votes, instead of losing by over 7 million votes.

Watch:

Video SmartNews