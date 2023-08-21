Black family finds N-word spray painted on back yard fence: report
A Black Arizona family found the N-word spray painted on the fence at their home in what police are treating as a possible hate crime, 12 News reported.

Morris Whitner and his wife, who live in Mesa, said they've had no problems in the five years they've lived there until the slurs appeared this month.

"Unfortunately, racism still exists," Whitner said. "I was really disappointed about that."

Although the graffiti isn't technically on his property because it's on the back of the fence, Whitner says he believes he was the target.

"It’s not like in the middle in front of somebody else’s. It’s strictly on our wall," Whitner said.

