'Nancy Mace is a sellout': Republican primaried after trying to become a ‘mainstream media celebrity’
Nancy Mace and Katie Arrington on Facebook.

First-term Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has served a little over a year in Congress but is already facing a primary challenge from the far-right.

"Katie Arrington announced a campaign to primary Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s first congressional district Tuesday, in an unexpected comeback against another member of Congress who has fallen out of favor with Donald Trump," BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

During the 2018 midterms, Arrington boldly defined the GOP as "the party of Trump." That allowed her to successfully triumph over Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican Primary, before losing to Democrat Joe Cunningham in the general election. Cunningham served a single term before losing to Mace in 2020.

READ: Republicans are furious at Ronna Romney McDaniel for 'stupid' comment reopening the GOP's Jan. 6 wound

“Let’s be honest, Nancy Mace is a sellout. She sold out the Lowcountry, she sold out President Trump, she’s more interested in becoming a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she’s supposed to represent,” Arrington said.

BuzzFeed noted "Trump called on the party to primary her and several other Republicans in Congress – most of whom voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 riots. Mace, however, did not vote to impeach but was openly critical of the former president and said his accomplishments were 'wiped out' after the Jan. 6 insurrection."

Read the full report.

SmartNews