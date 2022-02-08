Republicans are furious at Ronna Romney McDaniel for 'stupid' comment reopening the GOP's Jan. 6 wound

Republicans aren't happy after their party chair reignited the black eye on the GOP, a CNN.com report revealed Monday.

At the end of last week, the Republican National Committee attacked the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, saying that they're going after everyday citizens like a "nice little old lady" who turned out to be one of the RNC committee people who was working on the fake elector effort. That has now been referred to the Justice Department for fraud and forgery.

Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel then explained that Jan. 6 was "legitimate political discourse." One MSNBC host said that it effectively handed Democrats a key talking point.

Now Republicans are expressing their frustration over the comments.

"I think Republicans ought to stop shooting at Republicans, including the chairman," Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said, according to the report.

Senate GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD) said, "it's just not a constructive move, when you're trying to win elections and take on Democrats, to take on Republicans. It's just not helpful."

Behind closed doors, Republicans reached out to the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Even her uncle wasn't happy.

"It could not have been a more inappropriate message," Romney said. "Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he also spoke with Romney McDaniel over the weekend. He said that she was condemning the investigatory panel for subpoenaing her friend, the fake electors in Michigan.

"I think all of us up here want to talk about forward and not backward," Graham said. "We want to talk about why we should be in charge of the House and the Senate, and when you're not talking about that, that takes you in the wrong direction."

"My focus has been on what we need to do to take back the House," Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) dodged when asked about the resolution to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). "We need to flip a lot more seats that are currently held by Democrats, switching them to Republican, so we can fire (Speaker Nancy) Pelosi."

RealClearPolitics's A.B. Stoddard told MSNBC on Monday evening that the phrase will be burned into the minds of voters and that everyone from GOP officials to candidates and donors will be forced to answer questions about it going forwad.

Read the full report at CNN.com.

