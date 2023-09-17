'There's no evidence': ABC host destroys Nancy Mace after she claims Biden 'bribery'

ABC News host Jonathan Karl repeatedly corrected Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) as she claimed there was evidence that President Joe Biden was guilty of receiving bribes.

"Was this premature, going all the way with an impeachment inquiry?" Karl asked Mace during a Sunday interview on This Week.

"I don't believe so. The facts are everywhere," Mace insisted. "There are text messages, there are emails, there are witnesses, there are whistleblowers, there are meetings, there are phone calls, there are dinners. And you can't say, hey, there's a little bit of smoke, we're not going to follow the fire."

"We're talking about a significant sum of money," she continued. "We are talking about bribery. And in the Constitution, Article 2, Section 4, that is the basis for impeachment."

"There's no evidence of bribery," Karl pointed out.

"There are witnesses," Mace claimed without proof. "You can't say that there's no evidence when there is evidence."

"There's no evidence connected to Biden," Karl noted again.

"It was the media and journalists when [President Richard Nixon] was going down that helped do that investigation, helped bring down the president when he broke the law," Mace replied. "And you guys wanna deny that there's evidence."

"It's everywhere," she added. "And the bank records will prove it out."

"All right, we will see," Karl concluded. "I haven't seen much yet."

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.