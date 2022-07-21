GOPer Nancy Mace roils Republicans with pro-contraception protest on House floor

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) received criticism from fellow conservatives after she held a silent protest for reproductive rights on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Multiple correspondents shared photos of Mace wearing a blazer reading: "My State is Banning EXCEPTIONS — Protect Contraception." South Carolina is considering a law to ban abortions even in cases of rape and incest.

Mace told reporters that she would vote yes on a bill offered by Democrats to enshrine contraceptive rights following the loss of federal abortion freedoms.

“So if you're gonna have a state that bans abortion for women who are victims of rape and incest, you have to and should protect access to contraception,” Mace reportedly said.

But conservatives immediately lashed out at Mace.

"Nancy Mace is an embarrassment," Stanford College Republicans tweeted along with a photo of Mace's protest message.

Read some of the tweets below.

