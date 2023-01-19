Rep. Nancy Mace grilled for hypocrisy: Why is debt not an issue 'under Republican presidents?'
Washington Post Live host Leigh Ann Caldwell grilled Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) because Republicans are more concerned about the debt and deficit when Democrats are in the White House.

"Every time there's a debt limit fight that's really come to the brink, it's really been in the 1990s and in 2011," Caldwell noted in an interview with Mace on Thursday. "Both times there was a Republican House of Representatives and a Democratic president."

"Why do Republicans care about the debt and spending under Democratic presidents and it's not so much an issue under Republican presidents?" the host asked.

"That's one of the reasons I fault both sides," Mace replied. "For decades now, Republicans are just as much Responsible for our debt as are Democrats. Both sides are guilty as charged."

Mace suggested that President Joe Biden would need to agree to cut government spending before Republicans would raise the debt ceiling.

"Now, we have a president who is unwilling to come to the table and negotiate some sort of deal," she opined.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump said that Democrats should not use the debt ceiling as a "negotiating wedge."

