Nancy Pelosi fires back at reporter who asked if she'll finish out her term: 'Such a waste of my time'
Nancy Pelosi (Photos By Michael Candelori/Shutterstock)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) fired back at a reporter this Thursday after being asked whether she plans to commit to serving the full two-year term to which she was just elected in November.

"What is this? What is this? Don't bother me with a question like that," she said at her weekly press conference. "Really. Really, okay?"

"I've said what I'm gonna do," she continued. "Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time."

As Insider points out, Pelosi recently announced her decision to step down from leadership at the end of this Congress after 20 years of service. She will be succeeded by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D) of New York.

Pelosi recently filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating that she plans to run for re-election to Congress in 2024 -- but the filing is generally considered a formality and it's still up in the air whether she'll run again.

Watch the video below or at this link.

