Nancy Pelosi quotes from Book of Isaiah in ‘Dear Colleague’ letter on hammer attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of the House of Representatives after her husband was attacked in San Francisco.
"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi wrote. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."
David Depape was arrested for the attack.
"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve," she wrote, as her husband reportedly remained at San Francisco General Hospital.
"We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: 'Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.' We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family."
Local law enforcement have reportedly been seeking further help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security to confront threats to public officials.