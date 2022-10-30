Nancy Pelosi quotes from Book of Isaiah in ‘Dear Colleague’ letter on hammer attack

The newspaper contrasted the congresswoman with the people she represents.

"The good people in this district are not angry and abrasive; they are not hateful and caustic; they do not boast of their own prowess or sling insults as entertainment. The ranchers we know working the Uncompaghre Plateau, the teachers in Durango, the steel mill workers in Pueblo, and the farmers setting down roots in the San Louis Valley keep to themselves, watch their families grow, and pray for better days," the newspaper wrote. "Boebert’s unproductive approach, combined with the efforts of others, has helped erode Congress’ ability to honestly debate public policy that could help people in her district."

The newspaper endorsed Democrat Adam Frisch and said Boebert lacked the nuance to understand the dynamics of oil and gas drilling on public lands.

"In her primary, Boebert called a man born and raised in Montrose County a groomer – a term for a gay man who sexually abuses children," the newspaper noted. "The remark, directed at Don Coram, a conservative Republican and rancher whose son happens to be gay, is just one example of Boebert’s casual yet crass cruelty, which she puts on display on a daily basis while in Washington, D.C. Does she feel no remorse for this behavior? She told a joke, more than once, implying that a Muslim member of Congress was a terrorist bomber. She uses the derogatory term 'jihad squad' to reference other members of Congress. This is not what Western Colorado or Southern Colorado stands for."

The newspaper said Boebert had embraced the "Three Percenters" militia group.

"The group draws its names from the fable that only 3% of the population of the original colonies fought in the Revolutionary War and the misguided belief that this country is headed for another fight for liberation for which they must prepare to fight – often amassing weapons caches and making bombs," the newspaper wrote. "Members of the group have been implicated in several violent plots – a planned bombing of a mosque in Minnesota, an FBI-foiled bombing attempt of a bank in Oklahoma, and the kidnapping plot of Michigan’s governor. And, of course, the Jan. 6, 2020, attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol and prevent Congress from seating the duly elected next president of the United States."



The editorial board said it grieves that Boebert represents Colorado in Congress.

"Rejecting all Boebert has come to represent – angry rants without offering real solutions — is important for the 3rd Congressional District, Colorado and this great nation," The Denver Post wrote. "Frisch is a solid candidate who will stand in for the district in an honorable way."

